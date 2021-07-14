County tax collection rate rises

Catawba County collected 98.5 percent of all property taxes levied last fiscal year, the highest collection rate in the past 20 years.

The county collected $98.9 million in real estate and personal property taxes in 2020-21, Catawba County Tax Collector Lori Mathes said. The county also collected nearly all of its registered motor vehicle taxes, she told the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at Monday’s meeting. About $10.1 million was collected.

The collection rate was higher than the year before, which was 98.38 percent.

The department was able to collect at a high rate, in part, because there was no staff turnover, Mathes said.

“We were getting an opportunity to focus on training, focus on internal adjustments with our staff and continue to streamline the process,” Mathes said.

In the last year, the department was able to get 276 late accounts paid up in full by sending out foreclosure letters, Mathes said.

Another 474 land parcels entered into payment arrangements to get taxes paid.