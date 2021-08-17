County takes first step toward 55-acre business park

Catawba County is paving the way for a 55-acre business park just west of Denver in the southeastern part of the county, to access growth in the Charlotte region.

On Monday, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners started the process of buying up to 55 acres of property owned by Jill and Ronald Gilleland. The commissioners approved the first step, buying one two-acre parcel and approving the purchase of an option agreement, which will allow the county to buy the remainder of the property in 10-acre lots over the next seven years, according to information from the county.

The initial two-acre purchase, which includes a house, as well as the agreement to give the county the option to buy the remaining property, will cost $338,000. Under the agreement, over the next seven years the county can buy the remaining lots in 10-acre increments for $358,270 each — $35,827 per acre.

The land, just northeast of the intersection of N.C. 16 and N.C. 150, is planned for a business park. The county already received a $491,000 grant from the Gold LEAF foundation to pay for a sewer line extension to serve the future business park. The county will pay the remainder of the cost of the sewer project, about $460,000.