County sees highest 7-day increase in COVID-19 cases since late July

Catawba County reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two new deaths, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The deaths put the county’s total at 57 since the pandemic began. One person who died was in their 60s and the other in their 70s, according to public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. Both were hospitalized and had underlying conditions. Neither death was related to a group living facility.

The county has seen a total of 3,404 COVID-19 cases since March and about 85 percent are considered recovered by the health department. There have been 230 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last seven days in Catawba County, the highest seven-day increase since late July.

There are 29 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus, the highest level since July 20, according to public health.

On Monday, Caldwell County reported an outbreak at Focus Behavioral Health’s Burkwell residential facility. There are six cases linked to the outbreak, according to a press release from the county.

Caldwell County also saw its highest seven-day increase in cases since late July, with 120 cases, according to a press release Monday.