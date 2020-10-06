 Skip to main content
County sees highest 7-day increase in COVID-19 cases since late July
CATAWBA COUNTY

Catawba County reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two new deaths, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The deaths put the county’s total at 57 since the pandemic began. One person who died was in their 60s and the other in their 70s, according to public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian. Both were hospitalized and had underlying conditions. Neither death was related to a group living facility.

The county has seen a total of 3,404 COVID-19 cases since March and about 85 percent are considered recovered by the health department. There have been 230 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last seven days in Catawba County, the highest seven-day increase since late July.

There are 29 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus, the highest level since July 20, according to public health.

On Monday, Caldwell County reported an outbreak at Focus Behavioral Health’s Burkwell residential facility. There are six cases linked to the outbreak, according to a press release from the county.

Caldwell County also saw its highest seven-day increase in cases since late July, with 120 cases, according to a press release Monday.

North Carolina saw 1,504 new cases on Tuesday, putting the state total at 221,258, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,013 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 3,670 have died.

Bio Box

Catawba County

43 new cases

3,404 total cases

29 patients hospitalized

57 total deaths

2,892 people recovered

Burke County

32 new cases

2,524 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

48 total deaths

2,161 people recovered

Caldwell County

38 new cases

1,818 total cases

15 patients hospitalized

29 total deaths

1,105 people recovered

Alexander County

7 new cases

550 total cases

3 patients hospitalized

8 total deaths

479 people recovered

North Carolina

1,504 new cases

221,258 total cases

1,013 patients hospitalized

3,670 total deaths

192,644 people recovered

Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties data is as of Monday.

