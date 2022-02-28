County seeking $450,000 to clear river blockages, debris

Catawba County is seeking a $450,000 grant to remove blockages in rivers and streams, including the Henry Fork and Jacob Fork rivers.

The county has been working to clear Henry Fork and Jacob Fork so the rivers could be used recreationally for paddling. Blockages from trash and fallen trees and limbs make some parts of the rivers impassable.

The grant could pay to relieve the worst of the blockages.

The county is applying for a grant from the N.C. Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program, which aims to reduce flooding caused by blockages. The county could apply for up to $700,000 but plans to apply for $457,945 for five projects, Randy Willis, Catawba Soil and Water Conservation District administrator, said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting.

If approved for the assistance program, the county would match 10% of the grant.

If approved, the money would be used for two projects in the Henry Fork River, one in Jacob Fork, one in Lyle Creek and one in Clark Creek.

The debris and blockages range from a fallen tree to a 160-foot-long pile of vegetation and trash, Willis said.