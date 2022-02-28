 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County seeking $450,000 to clear river blockages, debris
0 Comments
alert top story

County seeking $450,000 to clear river blockages, debris

  • Updated
  • 0
debris-p1.jpg

One of the areas Catawba County is seeking money to clear is on Henry Fork River.

 Catawba County

Catawba County is seeking a $450,000 grant to remove blockages in rivers and streams, including the Henry Fork and Jacob Fork rivers.

The county has been working to clear Henry Fork and Jacob Fork so the rivers could be used recreationally for paddling. Blockages from trash and fallen trees and limbs make some parts of the rivers impassable.

The grant could pay to relieve the worst of the blockages.

The county is applying for a grant from the N.C. Streamflow Rehabilitation Assistance Program, which aims to reduce flooding caused by blockages. The county could apply for up to $700,000 but plans to apply for $457,945 for five projects, Randy Willis, Catawba Soil and Water Conservation District administrator, said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting.

If approved for the assistance program, the county would match 10% of the grant.

If approved, the money would be used for two projects in the Henry Fork River, one in Jacob Fork, one in Lyle Creek and one in Clark Creek.

The debris and blockages range from a fallen tree to a 160-foot-long pile of vegetation and trash, Willis said.

The county is working with Carolina Land and Lakes to decide if there are other blockages to submit for the assistance program, Willis said.

In 2020, Catawba County gave Carolina Land and Lakes $10,000 to study the blockages on Henry Fork and Jacob Fork. The organization enlisted the help of the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, which surveyed 50 miles of the rivers in Catawba County.

In 2021, the Riverkeeper organization gathered volunteers to start work cleaning up smaller blockages, trash and debris in the rivers.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Guns now cause more trauma-related deaths than car accidents

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert