County schools employees promoted to district posts

NEWTON — Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover announced two new district appointments. Allen Ramsey was named Director of Accountability and Student Information, and Devin Houston was named Assistant Director of Maintenance, effective March 1.

The school board confirmed the positions on Monday night at their regular meeting.

Ramsey has served as principal at Balls Creek Elementary since 2020 and as assistant principal of Balls Creek since 2014. He facilitated student testing to evaluate student performance and led staff development.

His passion for helping students achieve has its roots in the classroom. He served as a mathematics teacher at Bandys High School for 10 years before becoming an administrator. Ramsey taught mathematics exclusively after receiving his BS in Mathematics Education from Appalachian State in 1997. He also has a master's degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University.

Ramsey will assume the Director of Accountability and Student Information position vacated by Kelly Rhoney, a long-time Catawba County Schools employee retiring at the end of February.

“I am excited to partner with individual schools and the district office to continue improving our students' overall educational experiences," Ramsey said. "I plan on using my 25 years of experience as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, and principal to positively impact instruction and learning.”

Houston has served Catawba County Schools in various roles over the past 15 years. He has served as a math and social studies teacher at River Bend and Mill Creek Middle Schools. Most recently, Houston has been a health/physical education teacher at Mill Creek, where he served as athletic director and the head football coach, girls' basketball, and boys' basketball coach.

Houston spent 10 summers working for the Catawba County Schools maintenance department. In addition, he has taught drivers’ education at Bandys High School while serving as the drivers’ education coordinator.

A graduate of Bandys High School, Houston completed his undergraduate studies at Appalachian State University.

"I believe that our maintenance team is instrumental to the success of our students and teachers," Houston said. "I look forward to working with our maintenance team to keep our schools a great place for kids to grow and learn.”

“We are thrilled to have these outstanding professionals move to new positions within CCS,” said Superintendent Stover. “Their passion for making education better will serve our students, parents, and staff well as we continue to grow and move into what is certain to be an inspiring future.”