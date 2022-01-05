 Skip to main content
County school board member to address group
County school board member to address group

HICKORY — The Catawba County Republican Women's Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at the GOP Office on Tate Boulevard.

The speaker for the meeting is Ronn Abernathy, member of the Catawba County Board of Education. Abernathy will be speaking on several issues, including:

• How are students and staff doing with the modified classrooms?

• What is the outlook for the rest of the 2022 school year?

• What is the school board doing to keep teachers and school staff?

• How munch funding did Catawba County Schools receive from the federal government during the pandemic and how was it spent?

The meeting is open to all registered Republican women. The meeting address is 930 Tate Blvd., SE, suite 106.

