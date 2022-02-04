County Republicans plan precinct meetings, convention

HICKORY — The Catawba County Republican Party has announced plans for precinct meetings and for the GOP County Convention.

Precinct meetings will be held at Republican headquarters at 930 Tate Boulevard, SE, Suite 106, Hickory.

Meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, will be 39 Northwest, 1 Balls Creek, 11 College Park, 6 Claremont, 25 North Newton, 26 Oakland Heights, 29 St. Stephens 2, 33 Springs, 35 Sweetwater, 38 Falling Creek and 41 Lake Norman.

Meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, will be 7 Conover W., 8 Conover E., 20 Maiden, 14 Oakwood, 23 Mt. View 1, 28 St. Stephens 1, 30 Sandy Ridge, 34 Startown, 32 South Newton and 12 Kenworth.

Meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, will be 31 Sherrills Ford, 10 East Newton, 21 Monogram, 2 Banoak, 5 Catawba, 13 Greenmont, 22 Mt. Olive, 24 Mt. View 2, 27 Oxford and 40 West Newton.

Meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, will be 15 Ridgeview, 16 Highland, 4 Brookford, 3 Blackburn, 17 Longview N, 19 Longview S, 9 E. Maiden, 36 Viewmont 1 and 37 Viewmont 2.

The county convention will be held at 9 a.m. March 26 at the old courthouse in Newton. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.