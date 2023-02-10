HICKORY — Tuesday, Feb. 21, will be the first of three times for precinct meetings for the next year for the Catawba County Republican Party. All three meetings will be at the Republican Headquarters at 930 Tate Blvd. SE, Suite 106, Hickory.
At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the following precincts will meet:
No. 31 Sherrills Ford
No. 15 Ridgeview
No. 23 Mt.View 1
No. 4 Brookford
No. 27 Oxford
No. 19 Long View S
No. 20 Maiden
No. 14 Oakwood
No. 22 Mt. Olive
No. 16 Highland
No. 28 St. Stephens 1
No. 36 Viewmont 1
No. 8 Conover East
No. 6 Claremont
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, the following precincts will meet:
No. 29 St. Stephens 2
No. 10 East Newton
No. 11 College Park
No. 34 Startown
No. 24 Mt. View 2
No. 40 West Newton
No. 5 Catawba
No. 25 North Newton
No. 9 East Maiden
No. 37 Viewmont 2
No. 35 Sweetwater
No. 7 Conover West
No. 2 Banoak
At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, the following precincts will meet:
No. 33 Springs
No. 12 Kenworth
No. 1 Balls Creek
No. 13 Greenmont
No. 41 Lake Norman
No. 17 Long View N
No. 30 Sandy Ridge
No. 26 Oakland Heights
No. 38 Falling Creek
No. 21 Monogram
No. 39 Northwest
No. 32 South Newton
No. 3 Blackburn
Bring your ID. If you want to be a delegate to the convention you have to attend your precinct meeting. If you have questions or concerns call Linda Johnson at 828-461-4431.