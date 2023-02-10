HICKORY — Tuesday, Feb. 21, will be the first of three times for precinct meetings for the next year for the Catawba County Republican Party. All three meetings will be at the Republican Headquarters at 930 Tate Blvd. SE, Suite 106, Hickory.

At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the following precincts will meet:

No. 31 Sherrills Ford

No. 15 Ridgeview

No. 23 Mt.View 1

No. 4 Brookford

No. 27 Oxford

No. 19 Long View S

No. 20 Maiden

No. 14 Oakwood

No. 22 Mt. Olive

No. 16 Highland

No. 28 St. Stephens 1

No. 36 Viewmont 1

No. 8 Conover East

No. 6 Claremont

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, the following precincts will meet:

No. 29 St. Stephens 2

No. 10 East Newton

No. 11 College Park

No. 34 Startown

No. 24 Mt. View 2

No. 40 West Newton

No. 5 Catawba

No. 25 North Newton

No. 9 East Maiden

No. 37 Viewmont 2

No. 35 Sweetwater

No. 7 Conover West

No. 2 Banoak

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, the following precincts will meet:

No. 33 Springs

No. 12 Kenworth

No. 1 Balls Creek

No. 13 Greenmont

No. 41 Lake Norman

No. 17 Long View N

No. 30 Sandy Ridge

No. 26 Oakland Heights

No. 38 Falling Creek

No. 21 Monogram

No. 39 Northwest

No. 32 South Newton

No. 3 Blackburn

Bring your ID. If you want to be a delegate to the convention you have to attend your precinct meeting. If you have questions or concerns call Linda Johnson at 828-461-4431.