The registration of delegates will begin at 8:30 a.m. Delegates were voted on during the precinct meeting during February. The delegates will be electing the Catawba County Republican Party leadership for 2023-2025. Guests are welcome to attend the convention to hear keynote speaker Michael Whatley, who serves as the chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party. There will be other local elected officials who will be speaking to the convention. For more information, call Deric Skeen at 336-688-3279.