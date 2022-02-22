County rejects two residential projects in Sherrills Ford area

Catawba County leaders denied requests for two residential projects in the Sherrills Ford area, a part of the county seeing increasing population growth.
Pinnacle Land Management asked for 35 acres off Raccoon Track Road, near Mollys Backbone Road, to be rezoned to allow a subdivision of 71 single-family homes to be built on the property.
The subdivision developer planned to extend water and sewer connections from Mollys Backbone Road. The developer also agreed to widen and pave Raccoon Track Road from Mollys Backbone Road to the entrance of the subdivision. The improvements were to meet North Carolina Department of Transportation standards, Catawba County Planning Director Chris Timberlake said.
The Catawba County Planning Board recommended the rezoning for approval, but the Catawba County Board of Commissioners unanimously denied the rezoning request Monday.
Commissioner Kitty Barnes said she’s heard from citizens who are concerned about Raccoon Track Road’s ability to handle the traffic from the subdivision. “I’ve had several people comment in regards to Raccoon Track and I do have reservations in regards to the road,” she said. “I’m not sure we know that DOT would take it over.”
Board Chairman Randy Isenhower, who made the motion to deny the rezoning, said he was concerned about traffic the subdivision would bring.
The property sits near two properties that were approved for planned development zoning, including Laurelbrook, which has 872 acres approved for 1,700 homes. The Sherrills Ford Small Area Plan recommends high density residential properties where water and sewer are available. The Raccoon Track property is included, Timberlake said.
Transportation and traffic also factored into the commissioners’ decision to reject changes to plans for a development at the intersection of Sherrills Ford Road and N.C. 150.
In 2020, the commissioners approved plans for Terrell Town Center. The property was earmarked for commercial, apartments and single-family homes development. The board approved the rezoning for several parcels northeast, northwest and southwest of the intersection of Sherrills Ford Road and N.C. 150, Timberlake said.
The original rezoning allowed up to 400 apartments, 59 houses and 141,000 square feet of commercial space in the property northeast of the intersection; 48 multi-family units and 76,000 square feet of commercial space northwest of the intersection; and 50 townhomes and 11,000 square feet of commercial space southwest of the intersection.
At Monday’s meeting, the developers of Terrell Town Center asked to change those plans. Prestige Development shared plans to reduce the commercial space in the northeast area to 45,000 square feet and increase the homes in the southwestern area to 85 units to rent, some of which could be duplexes, Timberlake said.
The changes to the plans reduced the estimated traffic from the development by 3,300 daily trips, Timberlake said. The estimated decrease is largely because of the decrease in commercial space. The new plans the developer summited also included two outdoor lawn areas with space for food trucks and small vendor spaces.
The changes to the plans were recommended for approval by county staff and the Catawba County Planning Board, Timberlake said.
Several people spoke during the public hearing at Monday’s board of commissioners meeting.
David Betsill, who lives near the proposed development, said he was concerned about the number of homes being built in the area and the impact it will have on traffic on N.C. 150.
The highway is scheduled to be widened to four lanes, but the project has been pushed off due to a lack of state funding. Betsill said he felt the development would cause more congestion than the road could handle.
Commissioner Austin Allran said the delays to the highway expansion also made the project a concern for him.
Chairman Isenhower said he had concerns about the project. He said the decrease in traffic estimates is good, but thought they were speculative and possibly underestimated the numbers.
Allran asked if the changes weren’t approved, if the homes in the southwest property would return to ownership rather than rental.
County Attorney Jodi Stewart reminded the board that their approval or denial cannot be based on whether properties will be rentals.
Commissioner Barnes said she sees the growth trend of rental over ownership. “I also know that we're not used to the idea of rental community,” she said. “Its certainly is something that a lot of areas are experiencing growth in and from what I have read, people in these rental communities stay in town homes or single family homes for three to five years. There is more stability than when we think of rental. I’m kind of come to grips with that concept.”
Commissioner Sherry Butler said she sees the market trend, as well.
Isenhower made the motion to deny. He, Barbara Beatty and Allran voted in favor of denying the requested changed. Barnes and Butler voted against the denial.
The development can still be built as previously approved.