County rejects two residential projects in Sherrills Ford area

The changes to the plans reduced the estimated traffic from the development by 3,300 daily trips, Timberlake said. The estimated decrease is largely because of the decrease in commercial space. The new plans the developer summited also included two outdoor lawn areas with space for food trucks and small vendor spaces.

The changes to the plans were recommended for approval by county staff and the Catawba County Planning Board, Timberlake said.

Several people spoke during the public hearing at Monday’s board of commissioners meeting.

David Betsill, who lives near the proposed development, said he was concerned about the number of homes being built in the area and the impact it will have on traffic on N.C. 150.

The highway is scheduled to be widened to four lanes, but the project has been pushed off due to a lack of state funding. Betsill said he felt the development would cause more congestion than the road could handle.

Commissioner Austin Allran said the delays to the highway expansion also made the project a concern for him.