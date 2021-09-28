County ponders Airbnb, short-term rental regulations

Catawba County has about 100 short-term rentals outside of its municipalities. With those rentals come complaints.
Rentals through services like Airbnb, Vrbo, Guesty and Evolve are growing more popular in the county, especially along Lake Norman, Catawba County Assistant Planning Director Chris Timberlake said. The vacation stays are rented out by owners, and there are not registration or permit requirements through the county currently.
Monday, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners held a special workshop to discuss how short-term rentals could be regulated. The discussion came out of complaints that have arisen from some of the rental properties, Timberlake said.
The majority of complaints come from neighbors of the properties. They are typically related to noise, parking or diminished values of homes because of nearby rentals, Timberlake said. The complaints come mostly in the peak of rental season.
“That exists during the summer time,” Timberlake said. “Now that we’ve hit Labor Day things have started to settle down this year.”
The majority of complains have also come from a few specific rental homes. Three were identified as problem areas, Deputy County Manager Mary Furtado said.
With complaints coming in, the county’s planning department looked into how other areas in North Carolina are regulating Airbnb and other short-term rentals. The most common regulations are requiring permits or registration through the county, charging a registration fee or occupancy tax, limiting the number of cars, requiring adequate parking and setting noise restrictions.
Commissioner Kitty Barnes said she thought the most success could come through noise restrictions, parking requirements or car limits. Those would be enforced by county staff. The county does have a noise ordinance that is most restrictive between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., Furtado said.
One thing standing in the way of possible restrictions or requirements for short-term rentals is a piece of legislation in the N.C. Senate, Timberlake said. House bill 911 would stop local governments from requiring permits or permission for short-term rentals, Timberlake said. Local governments would still be able to tax short-term rentals.
Catawba County has let state leaders know it is opposed to the bill because it restricts local government, Furtado said.
With the bill making for an uncertain future of rental regulations, Furtado suggested first trying to increase education on how rentals should be handled, specifically targeting the owners of the problem homes.
“We’ve got a small number of bad apples and the issues are hard to regulate,” Furtado said. “I wonder if we should start out by trying for outreach — making some contact with people we know are the problem and saying, ‘We don’t want to get too deep into your business if we don’t have to.’ I’m wondering if we could start with the education side.”
Board Chairman Randy Isenhower agreed that taking a non-regulatory approach first was the right move, especially with a majority of rentals not causing any problems.