County ponders Airbnb, short-term rental regulations

Commissioner Kitty Barnes said she thought the most success could come through noise restrictions, parking requirements or car limits. Those would be enforced by county staff. The county does have a noise ordinance that is most restrictive between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., Furtado said.

One thing standing in the way of possible restrictions or requirements for short-term rentals is a piece of legislation in the N.C. Senate, Timberlake said. House bill 911 would stop local governments from requiring permits or permission for short-term rentals, Timberlake said. Local governments would still be able to tax short-term rentals.

Catawba County has let state leaders know it is opposed to the bill because it restricts local government, Furtado said.

With the bill making for an uncertain future of rental regulations, Furtado suggested first trying to increase education on how rentals should be handled, specifically targeting the owners of the problem homes.

“We’ve got a small number of bad apples and the issues are hard to regulate,” Furtado said. “I wonder if we should start out by trying for outreach — making some contact with people we know are the problem and saying, ‘We don’t want to get too deep into your business if we don’t have to.’ I’m wondering if we could start with the education side.”