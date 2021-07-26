County planning $440,000 land purchase for landfill

Catawba County is planning to buy 22 acres next to the Blackburn Landfill.
The landfill needs additional soil to cover waste and the 22 extra acres will help provide it.
The landfill has a projected soil deficit of 6.5 million cubic yards over its lifetime, according to a 2015 analysis. To fill that need, the county is looking to buy this property and plans to use soil from several other surrounding county-owned properties, Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting.
The 22-acre property on Hickory Lincolnton Highway, south of the landfill, would cost the county $440,000, Alexander said.
Along with the purchase, the county plans to demolish four vacant buildings and their outbuildings on county-owned properties surrounding the landfill. The demolition would cost about $35,000.
The purchase and demolitions were recommended for approval by the policy and public works subcommittee. The full board of commissioners will vote on the measures at the Aug. 2 meeting.
In other business, the board of commissioners subcommittees also reviewed several other proposals.
Cripple Creek stream
The YMCA of Catawba Valley and the county were granted $46,000 in N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Water Resources funds to restore 500 feet of Cripple Creek on YMCA property in Hickory.
The stream’s flow is limited as it sits, causing flooding even in short rainfalls, according to information from the county. New landscaping and vegetation would decrease erosion and allow the stream to handle more water.
To do the project, the board of commissioners will vote at their next meeting on appropriating the grant funding and adding about $35,000 in matching funds provided by the YMCA for the project.
River Run subdivision
The county’s first subdivision road improvement project is taking off in the River Run subdivision. The county’s roads improvement program, started in late 2020, allows private neighborhoods to get the county’s help to raise their roads to N.C. Department of Transportation standards so the state will take on maintenance of the roads. The neighborhoods will pay back the cost of the improvements over 10 years, according to the county.
River Run has the required 75 percent of property owners and road property frontage who have signed the petition to improve the roads, according to the county.
At their next meeting, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners will vote whether to authorize the improvement project for River Run. It will cost the county about $320,000, which will be paid back over several years by the landowners.