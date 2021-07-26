County planning $440,000 land purchase for landfill

The stream’s flow is limited as it sits, causing flooding even in short rainfalls, according to information from the county. New landscaping and vegetation would decrease erosion and allow the stream to handle more water.

To do the project, the board of commissioners will vote at their next meeting on appropriating the grant funding and adding about $35,000 in matching funds provided by the YMCA for the project.

River Run subdivision

The county’s first subdivision road improvement project is taking off in the River Run subdivision. The county’s roads improvement program, started in late 2020, allows private neighborhoods to get the county’s help to raise their roads to N.C. Department of Transportation standards so the state will take on maintenance of the roads. The neighborhoods will pay back the cost of the improvements over 10 years, according to the county.

River Run has the required 75 percent of property owners and road property frontage who have signed the petition to improve the roads, according to the county.

At their next meeting, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners will vote whether to authorize the improvement project for River Run. It will cost the county about $320,000, which will be paid back over several years by the landowners.

