County paying off sewer debt early

Catawba County plans to pay off a sewer line project debt early with a payment of $2.9 million.

In 2013, Catawba County built a sewer line along U.S. Hwy. 150 in the Sherrills Ford community. The project was paid for with an $8 million loan with a 1.81% interest rate. There is about $2.9 million remaining on the loan, according to Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander.

The county now plans to pay the loan off early, incurring an $85,000 early payment penalty, Alexander said during Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting.

The loan has an estimated $130,000 additional interest if not paid off early, so the county will save about $45,000 — but that isn’t the main goal of the early payment, Alexander said.

The county wants to transfer the sewer line to the newly created Southeastern Catawba County Water and Sewer District. The loan must be paid off before the ownership can be transferred.

If the district owns the sewer line when Hwy. 150 is expanded, the state will pay for the cost of relocating the sewer line.