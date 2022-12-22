County park system offers First Day Hikes

NEWTON – To kick off the new year, the Catawba County Park System will host First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 at Bakers Mountain Park in Hickory, Mountain Creek Park in Sherrills Ford, and Riverbend Park in Conover. The hikes begin at 10 a.m. and will be led by Catawba County park rangers. There is no fee to participate, and advance registration is not required.

Details about the events can be found on Catawba County Parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CatawbaCountyParksNC or by calling Riverbend Park at 828-256-9157, Mountain Creek Park at 828-465-9645 or Bakers Mountain Park at 828-324-8461.

The First Day Hikes launch the park system’s year-long participation in North Carolina’s “Year of the Trail,” a statewide initiative designed to showcase, promote and celebrate trails, greenways and blueways in “the Great Trails State” throughout 2023. The chosen year is significant, as 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the 1973 North Carolina Trails System Act, which created the state’s Trails Program. For more information about Year of the Trail, including upcoming trail events across the state, visit www.greattrailsnc.com.

“We are excited about the opportunity to highlight local trails and parks through the Year of the Trail initiative,” said Chris Timberlake, Catawba County planning and parks director. “Trails are essential to quality of life in Catawba County, which is home to more than 50 parks that provide a wide variety of outdoor experiences for residents and visitors. These green spaces preserve our natural habitat, provide access to our beautiful outdoors, encourage active lifestyles and create an appealing sense of place and community.”

Additional information about the Catawba County Park System and the more than 50 municipal parks and trails across the county is available at www.catawbacountyparks.org.