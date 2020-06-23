County offers financial relief program through ECCCM partnership

Catawba County residents experiencing a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for financial assistance through the COVID-19 Relief Program beginning July 1 through Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM).
To be eligible for assistance, applicants must have experienced one or more of the following hardships resulting from COVID-19: job loss, wage reduction, illness, other household impact, childcare challenges, or unable to find employment if working prior to Feb. 29. Applicants must be residents of Catawba County.
When applying, residents will be required to provide identification (such as a driver’s license), income verification for the past 30 days, verification of job loss or income loss, benefit award letters, alimony/child support letters, Section 8 verification, current bill(s), bank statements (checking and savings), and mortgage or rent documents.
Starting July 1, residents may apply online at www.ecccm.org/covid or in person at ECCCM, which is located at 245 East N St. in Newton. No appointment is required. For more information about the program, call ECCCM at 828-465-1702.
Funding for the COVID-19 Relief Program is provided by a Community Services Block Grant from the North Carolina Office of Economic Opportunity. A one-time allocation of $312,316 was awarded to Catawba County Social Services, the county’s designated Community Action Agency, for the establishment of an emergency COVID-19 relief program. The program is administered by Social Services in partnership with ECCCM.
