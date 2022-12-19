County offers convenient ways to dispose of Christmas trees

NEWTON — Wondering what you'll do with your Christmas tree and other natural decorations after the holiday season is over? Catawba County's Landfill staff, in cooperation with Republic Services, has an answer for you.

Christmas trees and other natural decorations will be accepted curbside and at all five Solid Waste Convenience Centers located around Catawba County from Dec. 26 through Jan. 21. Please remove all ornaments, bases, or other decorations before recycling.

Residents who have curbside collection service with Republic Services may put their used Christmas tree out with their garbage on their curbside collection day. Trees will be picked up by a separate Republic Services truck.

Republic Services will not operate on Saturday, Dec. 24. Republic Services will resume their regular curbside service schedule on Monday, Dec. 26.

“Recycling is an easy and environmentally friendly way to dispose of used Christmas trees,” said Ariel Kanupp, Catawba County Utilities and Engineering Department. “By providing this service to its curbside customers, Republic Services makes it as convenient as possible for residents to recycle their trees and other natural decorations.”

Some municipalities in Catawba County are handling tree pickup separately within their boundaries, so residents of municipalities should check with the government office in their city or town to be sure of the schedule and procedure they should follow.

County Solid Waste Convenience Centers will accept Christmas trees and other natural decorations between Dec. 26 and Jan. 21. Convenience Center locations and regular operating hours are listed below.

• Blackburn Convenience Center, 3864 Rocky Ford Road, Newton, (across from the Blackburn Landfill), 704-462-2496, hours of operation 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

• Bethany Church Road Convenience Center, 2436 Bethany Church Road, Newton, 828-465-4635, hours of operation 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

• Cooksville Convenience Center, 3659 Rhoney Farm Road, Vale, 704-462-1497, hours of operation 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• Oxford Convenience Center, 4637 Lookout Dam Road, Catawba, 828-241-3774, hours of operation10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

• Sherrills Ford Convenience Center, 8876 Sherrills Ford Road, Sherrills Ford, 828-478-2248, hours of operation 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

All Convenience Centers will close on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 31.

Christmas trees are always accepted at the Blackburn Construction and Demolition Landfill, which will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. The Blackburn Construction and Demolition Landfill will resume the regular schedule on Monday, Dec. 26. For more information, visit the county’s Solid Waste website at www.catawbacountync.gov/county-services/utilities-and-engineering.