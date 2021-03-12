County NAACP branch will discuss social services

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, March 14, at 4 p.m. A special program will be led by Valeria Bethea and Gina Cabrera of Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte. Catholic Charities is a nonprofit social services organization.

“Due to continuing concerns about public health and safety, we will meet via conference call,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “I look forward to learning about the services offered by Catholic Charities.”

To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 by Saturday, March 13.

The NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The North Carolina Conference of NAACP Branches is 70 years old and includes more than 100 units across the state. The Catawba County Branch typically meets the second Sunday of each month.