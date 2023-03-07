NEWTON — The March meeting of the Catawba County Branch NAACP will be on Sunday, March 12, at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olin AME Zion Church, 2583 Smyre Farm Road, Newton.

“Our guest speaker is Darius Malbon, who will speak about mental health and suicide prevention,” said Jerry L. McCombs, branch president. “Malbon has struggled with depression and contemplated suicide. To help others who struggle with similar thoughts, Malbon wrote a book, 'From Darkness to Life: Win the Battle.'"

Members and their guests, as well as the general public, are welcome to attend the meeting. You can sign up for membership at the meeting.

The NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. The Catawba County Branch meets the second Sunday of each month.