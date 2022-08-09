County looking to take out $32 million loan for new Maiden Elementary School, $12 million more than budgeted

Catawba County is likely to take out a $32 million loan to pay for construction of the new Maiden Elementary School. The loan is $12 million more than originally planned.

The cost of building the new elementary school increased from about $20 million, estimated in 2020, to $29.2 million in August. In total, the project is now expected to cost about $32 million, including furniture and equipment, according to information from Catawba County.

Catawba County Schools asked the Catawba County Board of Commissioners for an extra $12 million to meet that $32 million need. At a county subcommittee meeting Monday, county commissioners recommended the $12 million addition to the loan for approval by the full board.

The new school is planned to be built next to the current school, which was built in the 1950s with additions in the 1960s and ’70s. The gym was built in 1928, according to information from Catawba County.

If the additional money is approved by the board of commissioners at its next meeting on Aug. 15, construction is expected to start in the fall, according to Catawba County Schools. Construction is expected to take up to two years.

Once construction is complete, the old building will be demolished.

Money for library improvements

At Monday’s subcommittee meeting, county commissioners also recommended accepting grant money for the county-operated public libraries.

The state library system got $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act money and distributed it among library systems in North Carolina. Catawba County Library System received about $90,000, library Director Siobhan Loendorf said.

There are no firm plans for the money yet, but ideas include improving the outdoor space behind the Newton library for outdoor programming and improvements to the Maiden branch.

Loendorf is also considering buying a computer program and virtual reality goggles that would train people in different trades. The program is $8,000 a year, she said.

The library will likely get the money in the next two months, she said.