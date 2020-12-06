County library offers free Wi-Fi

The Catawba County Library system has partnered with six local organizations to establish free public Wi-Fi access at seven parking lot locations throughout the county.

The initiative is called Wi-Fi for All, and began after the library system received an NC CARES grant from the State Library of North Carolina to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.

Wi-Fi for All internet access is available outside of these organizations and locations:

Centro Latino – 2259 12th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601 at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, ELCA

City of Newton – Central Recreation Department on S Ervin Ave, Newton, NC 28658

Hickory Soup Kitchen – 110 2nd St Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602

Nu Dimensions – 2830 12th Ave SE, Hickory, North Carolina 28602 outside the Ross Centre

Nu Dimensions – 841 S Center St, Hickory, NC 28602

Plaza Latina – 1901 Northwest Blvd, Newton, NC 28658

Town of Catawba – 102 1st St NW, Catawba, NC 28609 at the Veterans Garden