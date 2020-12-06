County library offers free Wi-Fi

The Catawba County Library system has partnered with six local organizations to establish free public Wi-Fi access at seven parking lot locations throughout the county.
The initiative is called Wi-Fi for All, and began after the library system received an NC CARES grant from the State Library of North Carolina to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.
Wi-Fi for All internet access is available outside of these organizations and locations:
- Centro Latino – 2259 12th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601 at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, ELCA
- City of Newton – Central Recreation Department on S Ervin Ave, Newton, NC 28658
- Hickory Soup Kitchen – 110 2nd St Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602
- Nu Dimensions – 2830 12th Ave SE, Hickory, North Carolina 28602 outside the Ross Centre
- Nu Dimensions – 841 S Center St, Hickory, NC 28602
- Plaza Latina – 1901 Northwest Blvd, Newton, NC 28658
- Town of Catawba – 102 1st St NW, Catawba, NC 28609 at the Veterans Garden
To gain access to the network, people may visit the parking lot at any of the seven sites and pull up the Wi-Fi settings on their smartphone or device. When the ‘Wi-Fi for All’ option appears, they should select it to log on. Users will also need to click ‘OK’ on a landing page, but no password is needed.
The project will benefit all Catawba County citizens, including many school-aged children participating in online school programs. Other residents may use the critical Internet access to apply for social services and employment opportunities, pursue job training, and connect with health care workers or family.
If a person does not have a device to use, the Catawba County Library can lend tablets and laptops to residents 18 and older with a valid library card. The NC CARES grant also permitted the library to purchase 53 Samsung tablets to empower people and help them discover new opportunities.
For more details about library services and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.
