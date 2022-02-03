County leaders say they were 'unaware' of investigation into former employee charged in bribery scheme

Catawba County leaders had little to say about a county employee being charged in a bribery scheme.
News broke Wednesday that Barry Edwards, who served as the county’s director of utilities and engineering from 1995 to 2018, is charged with conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States. Federal prosecutors say he received gifts from a contractor worth more than $40,000 as part of an agreement to give the contractor favorable treatment, according to federal court documents released this week.
The county’s initial response on Wednesday was, “No comment,” according to Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley. “It’s a matter that’s involving an individual and the court system at this point,” McCauley said.
On Thursday, McCauley offered more. She said Catawba County learned of the investigation into Wiseman in 2018 when state and federal investigations issued a subpoena for county documents related to Wiseman and the engineering firms with which he was associated, McCauley said. The county didn’t hear more about the investigation until Wednesday, McCauley said.
Catawba County's elected leaders said they know little about the matter.
Catawba County Commissioner Sherry Butler, who was first elected to the board in 2014, said, “No comment,” to several questions about the charges, including whether she believes the matter is solely between the court system and an individual.
Commissioner Austin Allran, who was first elected to the board in 2020, said he felt he didn’t know enough about the situation to answer many questions.
“I don't want to say something I shouldn't,” he said. “The thing about it is this happened before my time. So everything I get is just second-hand.”
Austin said he first learned about the issue on Wednesday with a text message from County Manager Mick Berry.
Austin did say he felt the county’s response is appropriate. “As I understand it, I think it is the right response,” he said.
Commissioner Kitty Barnes said she didn’t know if the response was appropriate. Barnes, who has served on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners since 1998, said she didn’t know about the investigation into Edwards until Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors alleged that Edwards accepted gifts from the contractor including tickets to baseball games, dinners, wine-tasting tours and more in exchange for favorable treatment in contracts with the county.
Though the contractor is not named in court documents, the descriptions in the court documents match Joseph Wiseman, a businessman who pleaded guilty in a similar bribery scheme involving Buncombe County officials in 2019.
The descriptions of three companies the contractor was affiliated with match three companies Wiseman was associated with: CDM Smith, Petra Engineering and Environmental Infrastructure Consulting.
Wiseman and an associate previously donated to the campaigns of Barnes and Barbara Beatty, according to previous Hickory Daily Record reporting.
Barnes said she learned about the donation in 2019 when it was first reported.
Barnes said she wasn’t aware of an investigation into Edwards and didn’t know if it was related to his 2018 retirement.
“I was unaware of anything,” she said. “He had a number of years in (government) and he was eligible (to retire), that’s what I remember.”
Barnes said she did not know how the county is responding to the allegations of a bribery scheme involving Edwards’ work for the county.
“I wouldn’t know what our county management is considering,” she said.
In 2018, after receiving the subpoena, Catawba County reviewed the related contracts and found they were consistent with county policy and state law, McCauley said.
“Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, we terminated the county’s four existing contracts that were in place with companies associated with Wiseman,” McCauley said. The county is evaluating what can be done to prevent similar actions from taking place in the future, she said.