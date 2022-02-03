County leaders say they were 'unaware' of investigation into former employee charged in bribery scheme

The descriptions of three companies the contractor was affiliated with match three companies Wiseman was associated with: CDM Smith, Petra Engineering and Environmental Infrastructure Consulting.

Wiseman and an associate previously donated to the campaigns of Barnes and Barbara Beatty, according to previous Hickory Daily Record reporting.

Barnes said she learned about the donation in 2019 when it was first reported.

Barnes said she wasn’t aware of an investigation into Edwards and didn’t know if it was related to his 2018 retirement.

“I was unaware of anything,” she said. “He had a number of years in (government) and he was eligible (to retire), that’s what I remember.”

Barnes said she did not know how the county is responding to the allegations of a bribery scheme involving Edwards’ work for the county.

“I wouldn’t know what our county management is considering,” she said.

In 2018, after receiving the subpoena, Catawba County reviewed the related contracts and found they were consistent with county policy and state law, McCauley said.