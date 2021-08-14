County leader: Mask mandate not being discussed

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing, mask use is on the rise again. For hospital employees and public health workers, it’s mandatory, but there is no talk of government or countywide mask mandates.
Catawba County Public Health now requires all staff and visitors to wear masks inside. The department’s requirement started Wednesday, following a trend of increasing mask requirements across the country, according to the county.
It is one of the few Catawba County government departments to require masks. Mask requirements are largely decided within individual county departments, Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Isenhower said.
“We’re letting our department heads deal with things on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
In cases where employees are in people’s homes, like EMS and social services, mask use is more common, he said.
Among Catawba County leaders, there is no discussion of a countywide mask mandate, Isenhower said.
At both hospitals in Catawba County, mask use is mandatory for employees.
Catawba Valley Medical Center requires staffers to wear masks, and visitors are asked to wear one, according to CVMC.
At Frye Regional Medical Center, masks are required for staff members and visitors, whether vaccinated or not. Unvaccinated staffers do have more strict guidelines to follow, according to Ann Metz, director of marketing and communications. Vaccinated staff members are only required to wear surgical masks during patient and public facing activities. Unvaccinated staff members, on the other hand, must wear an N95 respirator in all areas of the hospital, she said.
With the increase in cases in the community, Frye is once again asking staffers to wear eye protection when around patients.
“We are following appropriate safety protocols at our hospital and clinics,” Metz said.
Vaccination
Though some hospital systems are choosing to require staffers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, neither Frye nor CVMC has decided to require the vaccine.
Some governmental departments in North Carolina are also requiring employees to be vaccinated, including the Burke County Health Department. In Catawba County, there is no talk of a vaccine requirement for county employees, Isenhower said.
“I do not see any discussion on required vaccination and would not be in favor of it,” he said. “We would encourage it (vaccination).”
COVID-19 vaccinations are still climbing slowly in Catawba County. About 1,070 county residents received their first dose in the week of Aug. 2, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Safety. Just three weeks prior, only 550 people were vaccinated in one week.
Cases
Catawba County’s weekly COVID-19 case totals are growing more quickly than the county’s first spike in July 2020, according to data from Catawba County Public Health. On Wednesday, 323 cases of COVID-19 were reported for the seven days prior. In the summer of 2020, the most cases reported over seven days was 292.
The latest weekly case count is similar to levels seen in October 2020, when cases were on the rise toward a winter peak, and in late February this year, as cases decreased after that peak.
Catawba County is no longer in a state of emergency because of COVID-19. Though COVID-19 cases are rising, it would take a dramatic change for the county to be placed in a state of emergency again, Isenhower said. The county ended the previous COVID-19-related state of emergency on June 30.
The state of emergency is largely used to access federal and state emergency funding, Isenhower said. If new COVID-19 emergency funding was available, then the county might consider reinstating the state of emergency, he said.