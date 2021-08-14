County leader: Mask mandate not being discussed

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climbing, mask use is on the rise again. For hospital employees and public health workers, it’s mandatory, but there is no talk of government or countywide mask mandates.

Catawba County Public Health now requires all staff and visitors to wear masks inside. The department’s requirement started Wednesday, following a trend of increasing mask requirements across the country, according to the county.

It is one of the few Catawba County government departments to require masks. Mask requirements are largely decided within individual county departments, Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Isenhower said.

“We’re letting our department heads deal with things on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

In cases where employees are in people’s homes, like EMS and social services, mask use is more common, he said.

Among Catawba County leaders, there is no discussion of a countywide mask mandate, Isenhower said.

At both hospitals in Catawba County, mask use is mandatory for employees.

Catawba Valley Medical Center requires staffers to wear masks, and visitors are asked to wear one, according to CVMC.