County heritage books available on Reunion Day

NEWTON — The Catawba County Genealogical Society will sponsor a booth on the west side of the 1924 Courthouse in downtown Newton on Thursday, Aug. 19, as part of the Soldiers Reunion Day activities.

The Heritage of Catawba County books will be available for sale. Volume I is a 2001 reprint of the original 1986 edition containing 628 pages of family histories.

Volume II is the 2006 original edition, 543 pages with additional family stories as well as some updates to histories in the first volume.

Both books also have dozens of individual and family photographs. These are hard-bound publications.

For a Reunion Day special the books are being offered for $10 each, plus N.C. sales tax. This is the lowest price ever for these heirloom items.

Anyone visiting downtown Newton that day is invited to drop by the CCGS booth to check out the books as well as learn about the society and its programs and activities.