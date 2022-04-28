County commissioner candidates weigh in on growth, jobs

Three seats on the Catawba County Board of Commissioners are up for election this year. One is left vacant by Commissioner Kitty Barnes, who announced she would not be running for reelection this year. Incumbent Republicans Sherry Butler and Randy Isenhower are running for reelection.

The incumbents are joined in the Republican primary race by Cole Setzer, Ronn Abernathy and Robert Abernethy. Early voting for the primary election runs April 28 through May 14, and the primary election is May 17. Only three Republican candidates can move on to the general election in November.

One Democrat is also running for the seats, Wendy Boulanger Kennedy. There will be no primary race for the Democratic candidate.

The Hickory Daily Record asked each primary Republican candidate to answer several questions about their qualifications, growth in the southeastern area of the county and filling jobs in the area. Here are the answers.

Ronn Abernathy

Ronn Abernathy Age: 69 Occupation: Chief court counselor, N.C. Dept. of Public Safety Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, 25th Judicial District Residence: Maiden Previous elected offices: Catawba County Schools Board of Education. (2012-present)

Why should people vote for you to be one of their county’s leaders?

Experience and proven leadership as demonstrated through 28 years of service with DPS with 21 of those years as the chief court counselor and administrator for the 25th Judicial District (Catawba, Caldwell and Burke counties). This position has afforded me the opportunity to work extensively with many of the youth and families in Catawba County as well as the other two counties. As a result of those efforts, I have experience working with law enforcement ranging from the sheriff’s department to the local police departments throughout the county. Also, as one would probably imagine, I have worked with the department of social services and the health department when needed and with our three school systems in the county all of which makes up for approximately one-third of the county’s budget.

While serving as a member of the school board for the past 10 years, I have had the opportunity to work closely with the county regarding the school systems’ various needs: construction projects, etc… Also, due to my board affiliation, I have served on the K-64 Board for the last two years and this experience has enabled me to see firsthand the county’s efforts to help match peoples’ skills regardless of their age with the many job opportunities here in the county and to help train workers for the much-needed workforce in our area all while building a successful career here in Catawba County.

Furthermore, being a certified public manager has helped prepare me both for my current job and my role as a county commissioner if elected in preparing budgets and working with a team, etc. Am I qualified? Yes, but equally important is the fact I love Catawba County and I have devoted my life to helping and serving our citizens and would greatly appreciate the opportunity to serve as one of your county commissioners.

With the southeastern area of Catawba County growing rapidly, how should the county government respond? What would be your goals be for that area?

While realizing this is a hot topic currently being debated with equally strong opinions on both sides, I will do my best to address it as one being on the outside looking in as a candidate. In other words, I am sure the current commissioners have and use a lot of information to support their decisions regarding growth in this area and throughout the county.

Nevertheless, I feel the county’s response to the growth in the eastern area of the county needs to be decisive, deliberate and designed to address the various needs produced by such rapid growth. While growth is essential to our county, there must be an extensive plan in place to deal with all issues related to infrastructure, law enforcement, emergency services, housing, utilities, businesses and the educational needs it will produce. Furthermore, for our county to grow properly and proportionally, everything must grow together in order for all of the citizens of the county to both feel they are being heard and benefited by such growth.

Thus, if elected as your next county commissioner, I will do my part by listening to the concerns of both those impacted by growth as well as those who have dreams and plans of expansion while working with the team to come up with a solution to hopefully benefit all.

What should Catawba County do to bring more people to the area, to fill jobs and help the county continue to grow? What is your vision for Catawba County’s future?

To bring more people to the area, the county must be ever mindful of one of its many responsibilities which is assuring the safety and well-being of the citizens. Thus, the county must be a place where people both wish to work and to live, all of which has to do with the positive growth matter previously addressed.

Currently, businesses and industries need workers and through the efforts of the K-64 Initiative at CVCC, much is being done to address this need. However, a lot more is needed to help fill that gap. “Build it and people will come,” is true in one sense, but in the other sense, people are more prone to come when all their needs are being fulfilled in the county.

Thus, my vision for the county is to have a place where people are valued, supported and given an equal opportunity to succeed regardless of their economic standing. Catawba County is a great county and I would appreciate your vote to allow me the opportunity to help make it even better.

Robert Abernethy







Robert Abernethy Age: 40 Occupation: Executive Vice President of Carolina Glove Co. Residence: Newton Previous elected offices and years served: Newton City Council (2009-2017)

Why should people vote for you to be one of their county’s leaders?

I am a proven Christian, constitutional, conservative leader with a backbone.

While on Newton City Council I consistently fought to lower taxes and fees to put money back in the hands of our citizens and our business owners. I have experience handling large budgets in both the public and private sectors and applying that information to create real-world solutions.

As a fifth-generation business owner in Catawba County, business is in my blood. I understand budgets and cash flow, and I have experience leading, handling, hiring and firing employees. I know what businesses want and need to thrive in our area. I will use this knowledge to help make Catawba County more attractive to potential employers.

I believe in common-sense solutions instead of complicated ones. My family heritage (on both sides) reaches back to the beginnings of Catawba County and the way of life in our county is important to uphold and protect as this world changes. I believe in small government that exists with minimal impact on the lives of its citizens.

Why vote for me? I love Catawba County, I love the people of Catawba County and I owe them a ton of gratitude for helping mold me into what I am today. I will fight to preserve our way of life and most importantly, I can do the job.

With the southeastern area of Catawba County growing rapidly, how should the county government respond? What would your goals be for that area?

Smart, common-sense growth must be applied throughout Catawba County. The urban sprawl from Charlotte is here and spreading through the Highway 150 and Highway 16 (Charlotte-Newton) corridors. After nearly a decade of stagnant population growth, Catawba County is finally in a situation where we can be selective with the opportunities brought in by developers.

The demand in Sherrills Ford is high and we’re seeing that reflected in the prices being paid for homes and developable land. This is a tremendous opportunity for families in the area to capitalize on investments made long ago. We must also acknowledge there is a way of life, a quality of life, which has been foundational to how we raise our families and it’s important to Catawbans that it be preserved.

We have a variety of infrastructure needs that must be met in order for development to continue in that southeastern side of the county and in circumstances where it makes sense. I would propose developers look at our municipalities which already have the infrastructure and commercial areas in place. We can implement these “smart growth” strategies when possible and allow for an expansion that can be a welcome addition for the majority of our citizens without creating chaos or infringing on our way of life.

What should Catawba County do to bring more people to the area, to fill jobs and help the county continue to grow? What is your vision for Catawba County’s future?

Keep being ourselves. Generally, we have a low cost of living and a good quality of life. We offer a great value for what you get in return. If you run a business and move to our area, our workers are honest, trustworthy and loyal. Our tax rates are low and when I’m elected I will try to make them lower. Catawba County offers great access to Charlotte, major highways and colleges and fulfills utility needs.

For individuals and families, everywhere you go within our county you find good, honest, God-fearing people. We have variety in urban and rural areas. We’ve got fantastic access to lakes, we’re about an hour to the mountains, and around a four-hour drive to the beach. We care about education and there’s a wave of energy from our citizens that demands parental involvement in the curriculum. Catawba County is a great place to live and do business, we’ve just got to present ourselves in that way.

My vision for Catawba County is a continuation of our healthy mix of rural life and our urban centers. I envision a low tax rate and efficient government services that are run the way I’ve been taught to run a business. Our schools will teach love of each other and love of country, not divisiveness and hate in the form of critical race theory. We will have a strong economy with opportunities for Catawbans to earn a living and have a lifestyle that suits their needs.

Sherry Butler

Sherry Butler Age: 61 Occupation: Retired executive director, The Green Room Community Theatre Residence: Newton Previous elected offices: Catawba County Board of Education (1998 – 2014) Catawba County Board of Commissioners (2014 – Present)

Why should people vote for you to be one of their county’s leaders?

I love Catawba County. I was born and raised here, and I have an appreciation and respect for the Christian values and morals our county has exemplified since 1842. I have and will continue to work diligently to preserve our heritage and honor our traditions.

I will continue to work to ensure the quality of life we all enjoy by striving to maintain our low tax rate, maintaining quality services for our citizens, collaborating with our corporate partners to grow opportunities in our county, and standing for the rights of our citizens provided in the United States Constitution.

With the southeastern area of Catawba County growing rapidly, how should the county government respond? What would your goals be for that area?

I will continue to advocate the use of the county’s strategic plan to evaluate services and amenities throughout the county. The evaluation process should begin with southeastern Catawba County. My goals would be to expand water and sewer services with a focus on quality managed growth, developing the Southeastern Catawba County Business Park and continuing to passionately advocate for the NCDOT to fund the widening of Highway 150.

Additionally, I feel we should develop a comprehensive land-use plan to include a detailed corridor plan, while evaluating the public safety services offered to this rapidly growing community.

What should Catawba County do to bring more people to the area, to fill jobs and help the county continue to grow? What is your vision for Catawba County’s future?

Catawba County must partner with businesses, industry, school systems and nonprofit organizations. Additionally, we need to push wages higher by improving our education attainment level. I feel this can be accomplished by providing additional educational opportunities and skilled labor training.

We should demonstrate to our young people that there is no shame in an honest living while working with them to find their passion and extending opportunities for them to achieve their goals. Catawba County is currently working to provide these opportunities to our citizens by partnering with CVCC, Lenoir-Rhyne University and the K-64 initiative. We must continue our current programs and expand upon them to develop additional educational opportunities for our citizens.

We hope to partner with Appalachian and NC State Universities to expand educational offerings to our citizens, while simultaneously planning for an eight-county workforce development complex that has been made possible with funding from the NC Legislature. This regional complex was brought about through partnerships with our state representatives and their efforts to advocate for our county.

Furthermore, I believe we should continue to enhance our park system and public outdoor spaces to improve the quality of life offered to our citizens.

Lastly, we must support our public safety professionals by ensuring they have adequate staffing, training and the necessary equipment to protect and care for the citizens of Catawba County.

My vision for Catawba County’s future would be a safe, healthy and thriving community that honors God, provides a place where hopes and dreams come true, where friendship and peace are part of our everyday life and a place where people are proud to call home.

Randy Isenhower

Randy Isenhower Age: 68 Occupation: Lawyer with Sigmon & Isenhower Residence: Newton Previous elected offices: Newton-Conover School Board (1997 - 2009) Catawba County Board of Commissioners (2010 - present)

Why should people vote for you to be one of their county’s leaders?

I am a lifelong resident of Catawba County, small business owner and know the people and values of Catawba County. I submit Catawba County is on a positive trend. Commissioners developed a dynamic, long-term strategic plan to increase economic development and continue a good quality of life here.

Over the last 10 years, $3.6 billion have been invested by companies and over 5,300 jobs have been created in Catawba County. We have added to our good park system. Commissioners have increased funding for law enforcement by over 30% in the last four years. Infrastructure has been added to support growth. Commissioner Kitty Barnes, after giving years of great service to the county on state, local and national levels has decided not to seek re-election. We are now searching for a new county manager. With those changes, I am seeking to continue as a county commissioner to keep our positive trajectory.

With the southeastern area of Catawba County growing rapidly, how should the county government respond? What would your goals be for that area?

We have seen growth in the southeastern portion of Catawba County. I am grateful that businesses and individuals see Catawba County as a good place for investment, and to work and rear a family. Counties need growth to remain vibrant and continue to be able to deliver needed services to their citizens. However, we were surprised to learn that the N.C. Department of Transportation abruptly reversed its decision to widen N.C. Highway 150 in southeastern Catawba County.

Of course, counties in North Carolina do not construct highways. Many of the projects in that area were designed around the widening of N.C. Highway 150. We will certainly have to factor in NCDOT’s current position to not widen N.C. Highway 150 in Catawba County for any potential future development projects. We are responding to the growth by being mindful of the numbers, and the potential effect on county services and the residents.

The county recently purchased acreage in southeastern Catawba County to develop as a class A business park. It will provide a good gateway into the county. Six hundred acre Mountain Creek Park is scheduled to open, which will provide numerous outdoor activities and amenities. The goals are to provide needed services and a good quality of life for this growing and vibrant area of our county. We will certainly monitor potential growth, relying on the growth model and projections to be provided by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

What should Catawba County do to bring more people to the area, to fill jobs and help the county continue to grow? What is your vision for Catawba County’s future?

As mentioned our dynamic long-term strategic plan, with its eight targeted areas, including education, workforce development, economic development, housing, infrastructure, branding, parks and recreation, and a healthy and safe community, is a collaborative effort with municipalities, nonprofits and other partners to spur economic growth and a good quality of life.

This plan was developed by commissioners several years ago, and we continue to monitor, update and work with our partners in implementing the goals.

In the past several months, (state) Senator Dean Proctor, County Manager Mick Berry and I have been meeting with representatives and staff from each of our eight municipalities, to work on a coordinated effort to identify the different water and sewer capabilities and needs throughout the county. We then hope to leverage some potential funding for this infrastructure from the N.C. Legislature to have a study and combined effort to meet the infrastructure needs so necessary for continued growth. We are also looking at ways to increase broadband access in needed areas.

My vision is to continue good economic development so we can adequately fund county services so vital to our citizens, to continue our good quality of life by providing services and recreational opportunities, and uphold the values of our citizens.

Cole Setzer

Cole Setzer Age: 36 Occupation: Accountant Residence: Startown

Why should people vote for you to be one of their county’s leaders?

I’m proud to be born and raised in this county. I chose to serve this country in the U.S. Army for over 10 years, and I want to serve the community that had such a positive impact on my development as a man. I will bring maximum effort, honesty and transparency, and actively listen to the citizens if elected to office.

I have two young daughters and I want them to live in a community with the same values, morals and opportunities that I had growing up here. In the past, I’ve been mobilized to assist in federal emergencies in response to Hurricanes Matthew, Harvey and Irma. This experience showed me that good leadership in times of peril is invaluable.

With the southeastern area of Catawba County growing rapidly, how should the county government respond? What would your goals be for that area?

The government should respond by fully advocating for the expansion of N.C. Highway 150, we should have a unified effort from all of our public leaders to push Raleigh to start and complete this project.

We should also revisit the small area plans for all communities in the county so that citizens can have a say in how their local area develops in the future.

We should also recruit services and businesses for citizens in that area in order to reduce the need for them to travel to Mooresville or Hickory. My goals for the area are the same as for the whole county: to create a positive environment for all citizens to work and live.

What should Catawba County do to bring more people to the area, to fill jobs and help the county continue to grow? What is your vision for Catawba County’s future?

My vision for Catawba County is to keep a great local economy going. Through low, stable taxes and a welcoming business environment, we can attract businesses to our area that will provide good jobs for our citizens. Our children need to have access to job training for trades and vocations that will lead to successful careers so that we can retain future generations to live here.

As an accountant, I will apply my financial skills to be a good steward of taxpayer money and see that our money is being spent wisely.

