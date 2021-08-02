County building, fire inspections prevent 'really tragic situations'

“We need them to understand what we’re doing to keep them safe,” Lowrance said. “For us it is very much going in these buildings and trying to walk with the building owners and explain things and help them. We do what we can to work with them and work in the code to keep their business safe and successful.” Even teaching people about the importance of something as small as a smoke alarm can have an impact, she said. They also teach commercial building owners to do regular self-inspections and walk-throughs to catch safety concerns.

The building inspections and fire and safety staff also check in on commercial buildings during transition — when a building is sold, a new business is opened or a how a building is used changes, such as moving from retail to mechanical, Goforth said. Those intermittent inspections can catch concerns about fire safety or even structural problems.

Otherwise, the building inspectors are not in buildings to address concerns unless they are called in, Shonka said. Building owners can call to have the county team assess structural damage that could be signs of disaster to come but being called out is rare, he said.