County building, fire inspections prevent 'really tragic situations'

News of the condominium building collapse in Miami in June reminded Jennifer Lowrance what she works to prevent in Catawba County.
As deputy fire marshal, Lowrance leads a team of inspectors who partner with the county building services office to review construction of new buildings, check the safety of buildings during transitions and look in on abandoned buildings across the county.
“It does make you think about what you’re enforcing,” Lowrance said. “It makes you think about how you’re enforcing it. … It makes us appreciate our jobs.”
The job can be challenging, Lowrance said. Inspectors are often seen as the “bad guy,” but they are trying to prevent disaster, she said.
“I think code officials are sometimes misunderstood. We’re often that bad guy because we’re enforcing rules that people don’t like,” Lowrance said. “We’re told often we are strict, but we are strict with purpose. We keep our people safe and that’s our goal. We are passionate about what we do and we’re passionate about the code we enforce and we’re proud of what we do.”
Inspectors in Catawba County focus on the risk of fire, Catawba County Utilities and Engineering Director Pete Shonka said. “Our compliance efforts are so fire-driven because if you look at history, probably the last 50 years or so, most of our big loss-of-life events have been fire events,” Shonka said. “If you have a building collapse, it’s an earthquake or something. It’s really, really rare to have something like Miami.”
Catawba County Building Services employees and the fire inspectors are the first lines of defense against disaster. New construction plans, permits and work are permitted and inspected by the building services team, Building Services Chief Reid Goforth said.
The building plans are approved to ensure stability, safe exits and fire safety systems. All plans must also meet the state and county building code — which is extensive. As permits are issued for construction, electrical, plumbing, mechanical and more, the building services inspectors check in on each stage of construction, Goforth said.
“It starts in the ground. We check the soil before the concrete is laid,” he said. “Then most commercial buildings have a steel rebar coming out of the concrete that we check on. We’re looking at walls under construction before they are finished. We see electrical and plumbing in stages as it goes up.”
The fire inspection team ensures sprinkler systems are placed correctly and wiring meets the code. Once a building is completed, building services and fire and safety do final inspections and issue certificates of occupancy. The work they put in before that moment is what makes the difference in the long run, Shonka said.
“What we do is about preventing these really tragic situations,” he said. “Typically, if you get the structure right on the front end, you’re good.”
After the initial checks, much of the maintenance responsibility is on the building owners, Goforth said.
“It’s kind of out of our control at that point because it is their responsibility once the building is constructed,” he said. “It’s as best it can be. They (inspectors) are in them after the fact, but responsibility falls to the owner.”
Commercial buildings that have frequent and large gatherings of people get regular checks from the county fire and safety inspectors, Lowrance said. Theaters, schools, stores and restaurants are among those that get more frequent visits, every six months to a year, while small offices or low-traffic buildings see inspectors less often, every two to three years.
“On a routine basis, we go in and we conduct a fire inspection of the building and the property looking for hazards and safety things,” she said.
The county inspects about 2,000 commercial businesses in Catawba County, she said. The visits focus on fire safety, such as making sure exits are clearly marked and accessible. If a violation is severe enough, the inspector will wait around to see it is fixed.
Those annual inspections are the key to building relationships with building owners. If business owners know the dangers to keep an eye on, and are regularly checking on their buildings, they can catch a problem early on, Lowrance said.
“We need them to understand what we’re doing to keep them safe,” Lowrance said. “For us it is very much going in these buildings and trying to walk with the building owners and explain things and help them. We do what we can to work with them and work in the code to keep their business safe and successful.” Even teaching people about the importance of something as small as a smoke alarm can have an impact, she said. They also teach commercial building owners to do regular self-inspections and walk-throughs to catch safety concerns.
The building inspections and fire and safety staff also check in on commercial buildings during transition — when a building is sold, a new business is opened or a how a building is used changes, such as moving from retail to mechanical, Goforth said. Those intermittent inspections can catch concerns about fire safety or even structural problems.
Otherwise, the building inspectors are not in buildings to address concerns unless they are called in, Shonka said. Building owners can call to have the county team assess structural damage that could be signs of disaster to come but being called out is rare, he said.
“If the owner doesn’t address that, and if they call, we will go in and look at that in a commercial building,” Shonka said. “We’re not structural engineers … but if we go in and look at it and it looks bad, we’ll say you need a structural engineer in here to look at it.”
The county is automatically called out when there is severe damage to a building, like a ceiling collapse or if a car runs into a building. If damage is severe enough in any of these cases, the county can condemn a building and bar anyone from entering until it is fixed, Shonka said.
If the county has concerns about a building, they can track it in their regular inspections. Often if a concern is severe enough, the fire and safety inspectors will continue to schedule inspections until it is fixed, Lowrance said. The most common concerns are blocked fire exits, Goforth said.
Abandoned commercial buildings aren’t left out of that inspection process, Lowrance said. All abandoned commercial buildings are inspected annually by the fire and safety team. If a building is deemed unsafe, and an owner can’t be contacted to correct the problems, the county puts bright yellow stickers on all doors to warn people not to enter.
In severe cases, the county has a special code to warn first responders not to enter. “It’s very, very rare that we do that, but we have that option,” Lowrance said.
The workload for building and fire inspections increased in the past year, Goforth said. More people are building and adding to their homes and more businesses are opening, which means more inspections. Both offices have had to add positions to meet the demand.