Country concert, dinner theater and more

Sawyer Brown coming to Newton this weekend

Country band Sawyer Brown will perform Saturday at the Newton Performing Arts Center at 60 W. Sixth St. in Newton. Ticket prices range from $55 to $125. VIPs get in at 5:30 p.m., the doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The band has been performing since the early 1980s with top hits such as, “Thank God for You,” “Some Girls Do” and “Step That Step.”

Woodcrafters club to teach finishing and buffing

Attendees will learn about wood finishing and buffing on Saturday at the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting. The meeting is at 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st St. Drive SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Tom McNulty’s presentation on wood finishing and buffing will include discussion, demonstrations, completed projects and other exhibits. McNulty will demonstrate each step of his three-step process on a single piece of wood. McNulty will allow some participants to try the process on prepared samples.

Attendees are encouraged to bring completed woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown and discuss other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. For more information, call 828-855-4941.

Page Burners Book Club to meet at Fourk

Page Burners, a traveling book club, will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Fourk restaurant. The Page Burners Book Club is Hickory Public Library’s bring-your-own-book traveling book group.

Read whatever you’d like and share your thoughts with other readers over drinks and food. Fourk is at 1410 Fourth St. Drive NW, Hickory.

Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more details about the Page Burners, call the library at 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.

‘The Cotton Patch Gospel’ opens March 31

The 30th Hudson Dinner Theatre Production, “The Cotton Patch Gospel,” will be presented at The HUB Station on March 31, April 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9. This play sets the Gospel of Matthew in rural 1960s Georgia.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the show to follow at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show or $17.50 for the show only. Tickets can be purchased by calling the HUB Station Box Office at 828-726-8871 and picked up at the box office at 145 Cedar Valley Road in Hudson. Tickets can also be purchased through www.tix.com.