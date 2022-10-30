Counselors available to help with Medicare decisions

HICKORY — The Medicare annual open enrollment period, Oct. 15-Dec. 7 each year, is a time for Medicare beneficiaries to compare Part D Drug and Medicare Advantage plans for the coming year.

The Catawba County Council on Aging is the SHIIP (Seniors' Health Insurance Information Program) coordinating site for Catawba County. SHIIP counselors are trained through the NC Department of Insurance to provide unbiased Medicare information. Call the Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 for an appointment with a SHIIP counselor.