Council to present Take-Out for Teens fundraiser

HICKORY — On Feb. 23, the Council on Adolescents of Catawba County, a United Way agency, will host its annual Take-Out for Teens fundraiser, sponsored by Outback Steakhouse.

Tickets are on sale now through Feb. 16 for $25 per meal that includes steak and chicken, mashed potatoes, blue cheese chopped salad, bread, cheesecake, and a beverage. Meals will be available for pick-up at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Upon request, delivery options are available for orders of 10 plates or more.

“This event has been so successful over the past few years, and we are grateful for our continued partnership with Outback Steakhouse,” said Jordan Ledford, executive director. “This event is beneficial for everyone. Participants can purchase a delicious dinner to take home to their family, while financially supporting a local, nonprofit agency at the same time.”

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite linked to the Council on Adolescents Facebook, www.coacatawba.org or by calling 828-322-4591.

The Council on Adolescents of Catawba County’s mission is to inspire today’s youth to be physically and emotionally healthy through education, awareness, and advocacy. The council is the lead agency in providing Healthy Youth Education programs, Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiatives, Smart Moms & Dads Parenting Program, the Lunch Buddy Mentoring Program, a distracted driving initiative, as well as resources to Catawba County teens and their parents. Learn more at www.coacatawba.org.