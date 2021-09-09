Council seeks artists for 2022 and 2023 exhibitions

LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council is currently accepting portfolios from local and regional artists for exhibitions in 2022 and 2023. Exhibitions run for six weeks to two months on either floor of the arts council facility.
Details for submitting your portfolio are available at www.caldwellarts.com. Digital submissions will be accepted through Sept. 17, and may be delivered or mailed to Caldwell Arts Council Exhibit Selection Committee, 601 College Ave. SW (PO Box 1613), Lenoir NC 28645, or emailed to office@caldwellarts.com.
