HICKORY — The City of Hickory Community Relations Council (CRC) will host the Hickory Multicultural Festival on Saturday, May 27, from 3-8 p.m. in downtown Hickory.

The goal of the event is to bring the community together and celebrate our differences by sharing the art, music, food, and other aspects of the many cultures represented in Hickory. Enjoy a full afternoon of entertainment and education from various groups.

Following the opening comments at 3 p.m., hip hop dancers with the Ann Freeman Dance Academy will perform at 3:30 p.m.

The Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church Youth Choir will sing at 4:15 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m., the CRC will present the 2023 Human Relations Awards and recognize this year’s honorees.

Hmong dancers will perform at 5 p.m. and the Ridgeview Sliders will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

Throughout the event, food trucks will be located in the Lowes Foods City Park parking lot and a variety of vendors and local organizations will have booths set up under The Sails on the Square.

"I am so grateful for the support from the City of Hickory in this momentous day celebrating all of our communities in Hickory,” said CRC Chair LaKeisha Ross-Johnson. “Many thanks to our committee chairs, Leslie Chavez and Malcolm Linebarger (with Vanessa Linebarger as his interpreter) and the entire Community Relations Council. I want every person in Hickory to know they are welcome, and we can't wait to see them at the festival as we celebrate our diversity."

For more information about the Hickory Multicultural Festival, contact Community Relations Council staff liaison Capt. Philip Demas at the Hickory Police Department at 828-261-2608 or pdemas@hickorync.gov.