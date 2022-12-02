Council on Aging receives grant for food pantry

HICKORY — The Catawba County Council on Aging has received support for its food pantry from the Catawba Valley Community Endowment, a component fund of the North Carolina Community Foundation.

The food pantry provides non-perishable food and is located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St., SW, Hickory. Appointments to visit the pantry can be made by calling 828-328-2269. The Council on Aging is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates the senior center and has served the senior citizens of Catawba County since 1976 by providing a variety of services, programs, and activities.