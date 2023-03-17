HICKORY — Join the Council on Aging as a group travels to Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, on Tuesday, April 25, to see “Keep on the Sunny Side," a musical tale of America’s first family of country music, the Carter family.

A cost of $95 includes lunch and the show. Lunch will be at Shoney’s Restaurant. Registration is required by calling the Council on Aging at 828-328-2269. Payment is due upon registration and is nonrefundable.

Mail payments to the Council on Aging, PO Box 835, Hickory, NC 28603. There will be stairs in the theater to get to your seat. Only a few seats are still available.