Council on Aging offers 'New to Medicare' event
Council on Aging offers 'New to Medicare' event

HICKORY — The Catawba County Council on Aging will offer a virtual "New to Medicare" seminar at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.

Are you or a friend or loved one turning 65? It is especially important for everyone becoming eligible for Medicare to get accurate and unbiased information about coverage options and decisions they must make as they approach age 65. Attention to these issues will help you avoid serious and costly problems later.

A Seniors' Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselor, trained by the NC Department of Insurance, will lead this information session and will answer questions.

Call to register and receive a link to attend the meeting: 828-328-2269.

