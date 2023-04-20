HICKORY — The Council on Adolescents of Catawba County, a United Way agency, will host its 18th annual Wake-Up Call Breakfast fundraiser from 8-9 a.m. on Friday, May 12, at Catawba Country Club.

“The purpose of this awareness event is to educate our community about the council’s variety of services and encourage individuals to become more involved in the agency’s mission," said Jordan Ledford, executive director.

"We offer Healthy Youth education programs, teen pregnancy prevention initiatives, a teen parenting program, the Lunch Buddy mentoring program, and a Preventing Distracted Driving Contest. There is no cost to youth or parents to utilize our agency’s services and we want to get the word out to the community.

"The council is a nonprofit agency, which heavily relies on corporate and individual donations, grant funding, and volunteers to sustain our programming. We hope to see new individuals at our event this year so they can learn more about our agency and who we are.”

The event will include the annual JoAnn Spees Youth Advocacy Award presentation. This award will be presented to a deserving individual in Catawba County.

The Wake-Up Call event will provide guests with door prizes, networking opportunities, and breakfast. There is a cost of $20 at the door and donations are appreciated. If you are interested in attending and learning more about the council’s prevention programs, RSVP to Jordan Ledford at 828-322-4591 or JLedford@coacatawba.org by Friday, May 5.

The Council on Adolescents of Catawba County's mission is to inspire today’s youth to be physically and emotionally healthy through education, awareness, and advocacy. Learn more at www.coacatawba.org.