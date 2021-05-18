Council on Adolescents honors retired teacher

NEWTON — The Council on Adolescents of Catawba County, a United Way agency, recently hosted the 16th annual “Wake-Up Call Breakfast” fundraiser at the Catawba Country Club in Newton.

During the event, the organization awarded its seventh annual JoAnn Spees Youth Advocacy Award. The JoAnn Spees Youth Advocacy Award was established in 2014 in honor of JoAnn Spees, former executive director and one of the founders of the Council on Adolescents of Catawba County, Inc. This award honors the individual, community, group, or business whose efforts have promoted healthy lifestyles and empowered youth to make healthy life choices so that they can reach their full potential.

This year’s winner was Vickie Scott, nominated by Lavona Farr and Alanda Richardson. Scott is a retired special education teacher and has volunteered with numerous agencies for more than 20 years. She has most recently served as the facilitator for the Nu-Dimensions Super Kids Summer Camp in 2019 and serves as the volunteer coordinator for the Nu-Dimensions Something Special Youth Program. Scott also volunteers for Faith Health and Community, United Arts Council with the Untouchables, and the Red Hatters. Scott is committed to helping youth realize anything is possible.

Other nominees were Sarah Everett, Susan Reinhardt, and City of Hickory – Brown Penn Recreation Center.

The Council on Adolescents of Catawba County’s mission is to inspire today’s youth to be physically and emotionally healthy through education, awareness, and advocacy. The Council is the lead agency in providing Healthy Youth Education programs, the Lunch Buddy Mentoring Program, as well as resources to Catawba County teens and their parents. Learn more at www.coacatawba.org.