Council offers virtual programming for seniors

HICKORY — The Catawba County Council on Aging now offers several virtual activities for senior citizens, such as bingo, exercise classes, educational presentations, and an Alzheimer's caregiver support group.

Some activities require a computer or smart phone to participate, while some can be accessed through a toll-free phone number. All seniors are welcome and encouraged to participate in these activities. It's a great way to stay involved and active while in-person programming is not possible. Call the Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 for more information.