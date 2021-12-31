 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council, NAACP seek mentors for area students
0 Comments

Council, NAACP seek mentors for area students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — In cooperation with the Catawba County Council on Adolescents, the Mentoring Committee of the Hickory Branch NAACP Task Force on Equity is seeking mentors to work with students in the Hickory Public Schools.

Three information sessions concerning mentoring are scheduled as follows: Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave., NW.; and one on Monday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. following the MLK celebration at Ridgeview Branch Library, 706 First St., SW. Interested people need attend only one session. For more information visit www.hickory naacp.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked
Crime News

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked

  • Updated

The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert