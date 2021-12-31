Council, NAACP seek mentors for area students

HICKORY — In cooperation with the Catawba County Council on Adolescents, the Mentoring Committee of the Hickory Branch NAACP Task Force on Equity is seeking mentors to work with students in the Hickory Public Schools.
Three information sessions concerning mentoring are scheduled as follows: Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave., NW.; and one on Monday, Jan. 17, at 1:30 p.m. following the MLK celebration at Ridgeview Branch Library, 706 First St., SW. Interested people need attend only one session. For more information visit www.hickory naacp.org.
