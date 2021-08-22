Council a lifeline for area seniors

If you visit the website of the Catawba County Council on Aging, the first thing you’ll read is that “the West Hickory Senior Center is now open for in-person activities.”
Yes, they’re open and anxious for women and men to come and enjoy the wide variety of activities available to the 60-and-up Catawba County community. There’s something for everyone: exercise classes, games, educational programs, help with technology, a food pantry, expertise and guidance related to Medicare and income taxes, flu shot clinics, mammograms, arts and crafts, and on and on.
My favorite is Monday morning yoga with Mary Barnes, who has an extensive background in health, wellness, and exercise physiology. She also has a serious respect for the individual and what he or she can and can’t do.
Mary’s a good example of the people the council has in place, whether in positions of leadership, such as Director Vickie Blevins, or in a host of roles: volunteers, instructors, organizers, and guest speakers. They’re all good at what they do, and they all have big hearts for the people who take advantage of what the council has to offer.
Those big hearts kept beating for seniors even when the West Hickory Center had to close its doors to the public for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vickie shared some of the activities that continued — just in different forms — when the center paused in-person events and some of the lessons staff members learned from months of adapting.
“We never really closed in the sense of not being here,” said Vickie. “We modified everything to do it safely. The staff was always here.
“We provided all the major services, such as Medicare counseling and tax counseling,” Vickie continued, saying, for example, that people dropped off tax documents, and the council (through AARP Foundation Tax-Aide) took care of them free of charge, and then people picked them up. In normal times, folks sit down with tax preparers at the Main Library in Newton, the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory, and at the West Hickory Senior Center.
“We learned a lot during COVID,” Vickie pointed out. For instance, Medicare guidance, which had always been done in person, was conducted by phone. Additionally, “I did a new-to-Medicare seminar virtually.”
At this point, said Vickie, “we’re planning to offer [Medicare assistance] in person and by phone.” Medicare Open Enrollment is coming up: Oct. 15-Dec. 7. You can register now at 828-328-2269 to meet with a counselor at the West Hickory Senior Center, the Main Library in Newton, or the Sherrills Ford Library in Sherrills Ford, or you can sign up to do an annual review on the phone.
The flu shot clinics have changed their practices as well. They used to be open to walk-ins at various locations. During COVID, appointments were required. Vickie said appointments smoothed the process and meant people didn’t have to wait around. Therefore, appointments are required from now on. This year’s clinics will be offered at a number of times (beginning Sept. 27) and sites. For a list of dates, times, and locations and to make an appointment, call 828-328-2269.
Also, the Catawba Valley Medical Center mobile mammogram unit will be at the West Hickory Senior Center on Oct. 15. Registration is required. Call 828-328-2269 by Sept. 24.
One thing the Council on Aging as well as other area organizations provides is food. Vickie said they kept a stocked food panty before the pandemic but needed a larger one during the critical months of sheltering at home. People of all ages let the council know what they needed, and staff filled bags and left them outside to be picked up, or volunteers drove the food to the people who requested it. Vickie said there were folks unable to get to grocery stores or afraid to go, and they didn’t have access to online shopping.
“The food pantry drew many, many more people than usual,” said Vickie. “The pandemic really emphasized how much people need food. We don’t require proof of income. This is a comfortable place to come and get food.”
The council depends on grant money and donations to purchase items for the pantry. If you’d like to donate funds for food, visit catawbacoa.org.
Speaking about women and men coming for food, Vickie said that although people are free to take all they want, they don’t. When asked why they’re so careful to select just a few things, they told council staff “there might be someone who needs it more,” said Vickie. “People are so considerate of others.” She also said she’d seen people coming with cans of food to add to the pantry when those same people were barely getting by themselves.
Vickie said the center received many phone calls during COVID — lots of people needing help of one kind or another or simply wanting to talk; consequently, the council implemented a new service, the Telephone Reassurance Program. Staff members commenced calling people just to say hello and check on them. Then volunteers took up the task and began making the calls.
“They basically just call to chat,” said Vickie, who added that the program has been as rewarding for the volunteers as for the recipients. “It’s like a lifeline for some people,” Vickie suggested. She said lots of people called during the pandemic, wanting to come to the senior center because they missed the social interaction. Though the center is now open, there are those who, for whatever reason, can’t or won’t leave their homes, so the council will continue the phone calls.
I asked Vickie if it was difficult finding volunteers. “People kind of came out of the woodwork to help,” she responded.
Vickie went on to say she was surprised at how popular the virtual programs were and that some will continue, such as tai chi. Another popular pastime, bingo, was conducted outside at area parks when the weather was nice and online and by phone. Players could pick up game cards at the center, or the council emailed or mailed them. Then, using a computer or a smartphone or even a landline, bingo enthusiasts enjoyed the game. Prizes were mailed to winners.
People liked the virtual bingo so much that they asked that it be continued. Bea Heavener, the council’s new administrative assistant, who stepped in when Rose Hefner retired, oversees bingo as well as a multitude of other activities.
The council also has a new part-time program assistant, Sam Garlock.
Vickie said staff members work to develop activities “aimed toward where you are in your life.” From fun stuff like pinochle, which will start at the senior center in September, to monthly smartphone classes to hearing screenings and hearing aid cleanings, there’s something for everyone thanks to the Catawba County Council on Aging. Most everything is free.
Let me add — as a person who takes advantage of those great yoga classes — that your socioeconomic level matters not. Neither does your religion, ethnic background, education, political beliefs, height, weight, shoe size or preference for coffee with or without cream. If you’re 60 or older, you’re invited.
For a complete list of upcoming events, call the Catawba County Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 or email councilonaging@catawbacouncilonaging.org and ask that the agency’s monthly newsletter “The Scope” be mailed to you.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.