Council a lifeline for area seniors

One thing the Council on Aging as well as other area organizations provides is food. Vickie said they kept a stocked food panty before the pandemic but needed a larger one during the critical months of sheltering at home. People of all ages let the council know what they needed, and staff filled bags and left them outside to be picked up, or volunteers drove the food to the people who requested it. Vickie said there were folks unable to get to grocery stores or afraid to go, and they didn’t have access to online shopping.

“The food pantry drew many, many more people than usual,” said Vickie. “The pandemic really emphasized how much people need food. We don’t require proof of income. This is a comfortable place to come and get food.”

The council depends on grant money and donations to purchase items for the pantry. If you’d like to donate funds for food, visit catawbacoa.org.