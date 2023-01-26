Cosmic escape room, Black history crafts and more

Black history through crafting

On Feb. 1, express moments of history with simple silhouettes and powerful words to make decals and buttons that will bring awareness to historically influential individuals. This event is appropriate for ages 13 and older.

The event will be at the Ridgeview Branch Library at 4:30 p.m. The event is free. No registration is required. The Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW in Hickory.

Cosmos-themed virtual escape room

Teens can take a journey through the cosmos with The Learning Lab’s Virtual Escape Room starting on Feb. 1. During the escape room adventure, participants are stranded on the moon and must make it back to Earth. The adventurers will have to avoid asteroids and black holes as they solve clues to find their way home.

The virtual escape room will run throughout February. The link to the virtual escape room will be posted on Feb. 1 and will be found on the calendar at hickorync.gov or on the Hickory library’s Facebook page.

Registration is not required for this event.

Learn all about birds

On Feb. 1 at 4 p.m., join Jean McAnulty, a Catawba County Extension certified master gardener, and bird enthusiast, as she teaches about the Great Backyard Bird Count taking place Feb. 17-20. The class on Wednesday is for all ages and takes place at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Learn about bird populations, different species, how to identify birds and why birds are important for our ecosystem. No registration is required.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Performances of ‘Rock of Ages’ musical

Performances of the 1980’s rock musical “Rock of Ages” continue this weekend. Showings on Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

This musical tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy and a rock ’n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. When the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day.

The show features your favorite hits from the 1980s, including “Don’t Stop Belivin’,” “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” “Wanted Dead or Alive” and more.

Performances of “Rock of Ages” continue through Feb. 4 at the Hickory Community Theatre. Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The Hickory Community Theatre is in downtown Hickory at 30 Third St. NW.