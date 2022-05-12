 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATAWBA COUNTY

Coronavirus cases continue to rise; 160 reported in one week in Catawba County

COVID-19 cases continued to rise slightly in the past week.

There were 160 new cases reported the week of May 1-7, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number is 64 more cases than the week before.

The number of new COVID-19 cases started rising in mid-April after weeks of declining and low case numbers.

There have been 47,959 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS.

No new deaths were reported in the first week of May. There have been 600 total COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,432 people. About 43,900 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, about 2.7 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 24,588 people have died. Data shows 437 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first week of May in North Carolina.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

47,959 total cases

600 deaths

90,432 vaccinated

Burke County

25,890 total cases

1 hospitalized

346 deaths

25,373 recovered

44,399 vaccinated

Caldwell County

26,297 total cases

5 hospitalized

289 deaths

25,963 recovered

41,125 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,479 total cases

139 deaths

17,655 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,691,805 total cases

437 hospitalized

24,588 deaths

2,640,452 recovered

6,915,161 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at catawbavaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

