Coronavirus cases continue to rise; 160 reported in one week in Catawba County

COVID-19 cases continued to rise slightly in the past week.

There were 160 new cases reported the week of May 1-7, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number is 64 more cases than the week before.

The number of new COVID-19 cases started rising in mid-April after weeks of declining and low case numbers.

There have been 47,959 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include PCR and antigen rapid tests.

Catawba County is still classified as a low-risk community, according to NCDHHS.

No new deaths were reported in the first week of May. There have been 600 total COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 90,432 people. About 43,900 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, about 2.7 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 24,588 people have died. Data shows 437 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first week of May in North Carolina.

