Corning donates to Hickory NAACP

Corning Inc. recently presented a $10,000 donation to the Hickory branch of the NAACP to support programs aimed at addressing educational disparities and advancing educational equity in the community.

Around the world, Corning invests in the communities where its employees live and work. A key focus for investments is the advancement of educational opportunities, particularly in STEM, to help prepare the innovators of tomorrow.

The grant will help the NAACP initiate educational programs in four areas.

First, tutoring for reading, math and science in grades K-8, which will focus on helping students improve reading skills and providing homework help in a centralized location.

Second, mentoring in grades sixth through eighth. Mentors will be trained to create a positive relationship with students to increase achievement, improve attendance rates and reduce office referrals. Parents will be provided with workshops and resources.

Third will be early childhood development. STEM-themed play dates will introduce children to concepts about science, technology, engineering and math.