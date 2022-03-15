Cornhole tournament to raise funds for hospice care

NEWTON — People are invited to join the Carolina Caring Foundation and CBV Brewery and Taproom for Carolina Caring on Tap, a cornhole tournament to raise money for individuals with a serious illness who cannot afford hospice care.

The event will be held on Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m. at CBV Brewery and Taproom, located at 116 W. A St. in Newton. Cornhole is a game for all ages and skill levels. It’s easy to learn, but challenging enough that even experienced players will have fun.

The event came about when the brewery’s general manager Kathleen Cleveland reconnected with Carolina Caring after the organization cared for her mother nearly two years ago.

"We’re always looking for creative ways to do something positive for others," says Cleveland. “Knowing that Carolina Caring cared for my mom in such a special way, we decided to donate a percentage of our proceeds so more patients and families in our community can receive compassionate hospice care when they need it most.”