Cornhole tournament to raise funds for hospice care

NEWTON — People are invited to join the Carolina Caring Foundation and CBV Brewery and Taproom for Carolina Caring on Tap, a cornhole tournament to raise money for individuals with a serious illness who cannot afford hospice care.
The event will be held on Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m. at CBV Brewery and Taproom, located at 116 W. A St. in Newton. Cornhole is a game for all ages and skill levels. It’s easy to learn, but challenging enough that even experienced players will have fun.
The event came about when the brewery’s general manager Kathleen Cleveland reconnected with Carolina Caring after the organization cared for her mother nearly two years ago.
"We’re always looking for creative ways to do something positive for others," says Cleveland. “Knowing that Carolina Caring cared for my mom in such a special way, we decided to donate a percentage of our proceeds so more patients and families in our community can receive compassionate hospice care when they need it most.”
With its strong ties to the community and knowledge of how much hospice care helps patients and families, the brewery will donate 10% of its proceeds from the sale of draft beers to Carolina Caring in the days leading up to the tournament event, from March 17 to 19, and 50% on draft beers on the day of the tournament, when patrons mention the nonprofit by name.
A Caribbean Sandwich and Pinchos food truck will be serving up signature sandwiches alongside drinks.
The cost to play is $10 per person with the opportunity of dividing 50/50 cash prize money between the winning team and Carolina Caring. For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/ontap or call 828-466-0466.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.