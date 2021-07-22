Corner Table Soup Kitchen receives donation

The Corner Table has received $2,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local neighbors in their time of need. The Corner Table will use the gift to purchase food supplies for their soup kitchen program.

“Funding of this type plays a crucial role in purchasing the necessary items needed to fulfil our feeding programs,” said Summer Jenkins, Executive Director. “We are blessed to have community partners such as Food Lion who believe in what we do.”

The Corner Table provides meals with compassion, respect, and dignity to those in our community affected by hunger through various feeding programs: soup kitchen, to-go-bags, frozen meals, and backpacks for students.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across it 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves.

Food Lion Feeds has provided more than $15 million in grant funding helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café's, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks.

The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.