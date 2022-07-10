Corner Table schedules annual food drive

NEWTON — During August when many people are making plans for back-to-school activities, The Corner Table is working on their annual Parade of Cans Food Drive to benefit their feeding programs.

Parade of Cans is a food drive hosted by The Corner Table to collect non-perishable items/money during their busiest feeding season. Summer months at The Corner Table’s Community Kitchen provide an increase in the number of guests served, but a decrease in donations. Parade of Cans is an opportunity to replenish stockroom shelves at the kitchen and to gear up for the new school year for the Backpack Program.

Parade of Cans allows The Corner Table to continue to meet the needs of hungry people in the community.

The competition is held for entities that can collect the largest amount of food and win the infamous “Canned Trophy”, which currently resides with Beth Eden Lutheran Church. Last fall, more than 20,000 pounds of food from 19 organizations was collected.

There will be a total of four awards handed out at the reception scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Welcome Center at First United Methodist Church in Newton. All participants will receive a certificate for their support.

Parade of Cans lasts the entire month of August. All donations are requested to be turned in by the first week of September. Donations can be dropped off during normal business hours or scheduled for pick-up.

The Corner Table is at 122 N. Main Ave., Newton.

For more information on the food drive including a wish list or registration, visit www.thecornertable.org or contact the office at 828-464-0355 or info@thecornertable.org.

The Corner Table provides meals with compassion, respect, and dignity to those in the community affected by hunger. The Corner Table provides meals to the less fortunate through means of a community kitchen, bag lunches, frozen meals, and weekend food bags for students.