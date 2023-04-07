A group of worshippers stood in the rain, many of them huddled under umbrellas, to take part in Corinth Reformed Church’s Maundy Thursday service.

There was music, singing and scripture readings. A fire burned in front of the tall, wooden cross standing in a small garden on the west side of the church campus.

The evening service followed a series of events and rituals going on throughout the church that evening to commemorate the last supper of Christ before the crucifixion.

Worshippers were able to take part in foot washing and communion, to walk the stations of the cross and to have moments of quiet reflection and prayer in the sanctuary.

The Rev. Bob Thompson said the church staff decided to offer this range of options in an effort to engage a wider number of people.

“What we’ve done in the past, we felt like it really didn’t connect with everybody. We wanted something that would connect with more people this year,” he said of the observances.

The foot washing, a nod to Christ washing the feet of the disciples, took place on the front porch of the Mitchell House on the church’s campus.

The Rev. Kevin Watkins was present to wash feet. There was also an area where people could wash the feet of friends or family members.

Robert Winter was among those who took part in the ritual, washing the feet of his friend, Vladimir Khudyakov.

“He’s a very good brother in Christ,” Winter said of Khudyakov. “We have met each other about five years ago and we kept a very good friendship, and I think that we need to be friends also in these circumstances. I just love him.”

Jonathan Winkler, who was present at the service with his wife and children, had his feet washed by Watkins.

“It was kind of unusual,” Winkler said. “You don’t really do that very often, right?”

At the same time, he said the experience helped to hammer home the message of humility and equality before God.

Winkler also shared his favorite parts of the Easter season.

“I love the idea of the resurrection and what it represents with Jesus and how he died on the cross for our sins but then ascended up to heaven with his heavenly father and all that. And of course, I love the Reese’s Easter egg candies. That’s one of the things I enjoy,” Winkler said.

This year’s Easter service will be a significant one at Corinth since it is the last for Thompson, who has served the church for 30 years.

No date has been set for his retirement, but Thompson said it would likely be this fall after the church is able to bring in his successor.

“It’s precisely because I’m still healthy and the church is still healthy and I’d rather not limp to the end and falter toward the end,” Thompson said of the decision to retire. “I would rather have the church strong, and we can have a good handoff, kind of like a relay race.”