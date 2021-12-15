Corinth offers outdoor candle-lighting service

HICKORY — Corinth Reformed Church will present an outdoor candle-lighting service on its front lawn at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.

Everyone is invited to attend the service to celebrate Christmas.

Chairs will be provided. An offering will be collected for the Good Samaritan Fund.

Child care is not available.

If the weather is bad, the service will be rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 20. For more information, visit www.corinthtoday.org/Christmas.