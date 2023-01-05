Coral-themed art and science events and more this weekend

Cocktails and coral at the art museum

Shari Regebogen Ross, a scuba diver certified in coral restoration, will be teaching people about coral reefs and conservation at the Catawba Science Center and the Hickory Museum of Art.

On Thursday at 4 p.m., Ross will be speaking with people in the aquarium next to a live coral reef. Attendees can also visit the Mel Chin: SEA to SEE installation in the art museum.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., people 21 and older can meet Ross in the art museum to drink cocktails and learn about conservation. To attend the Cocktails, Corals and Conversation with Shari Regenbogen Ross, visit the Hickory Museum of Art website to register. Admission is free.

On Saturday, Ross will give a presentation in the Drendel Auditorium about her conservation efforts. From Thursday through Sunday, the planetarium will have showings of “Expedition Reef,” a 26-minute cinematic journey through coral reefs. Guests will also have an opportunity to participate in a community art project inspired by coral.

The Catawba Science Center and Hickory Museum of Art are at the SALT Block on Third Avenue NE in Hickory.

Writing workshops with Gloria Coppola

On Saturday at 2 p.m., Gloria Coppola, best-selling and award-winning author, will discuss her new novel, “Too Many Goodbyes: A Novel of Adventure and Love.” Coppola’s book is based on the hope and faith she has in her own life, her travels, her experiences and the people she has met along the way.

This author talk will take place at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Registration is not required for this event.

Coppola will also be hosting workshops to help writers develop characters and get a book published.

The workshops are: Writing Fearlessly on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., Building Your Character on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. and Publishing Your Book on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. Registration is required for the writing workshop events.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. To register for the writing workshops, visit the library’s website.

New teen writing club at the library

The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is starting a teen writing club called Point of View. The club is for young writers and storytellers of all levels. Point of View will meet on the second Monday of each month from 5-5:45 p.m. The first meeting is on Monday.

Each month, teens will play storytelling games, share writing tips, complete writing challenges and more. Young writers are welcome to share their writings.

This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required for this program.