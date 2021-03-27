Coordinator announced for NETworX Catawba ministry

Lily Moody, GHCCM assistant executive director and director of the Whole Life Center, explains, “As the intentional community joins together in a safe and accepting environment, we build bridges over societal barriers like class, race, sexual orientation, gender and age. Through having an advocate for each other, respect for our neighbor, and trust in one another true transformation occurs. The transformational ministry sees each of our neighbors as unique individuals with unique needs.”

The purpose of NETworX Catawba is to engage and build trusting relationships in the community. The ministry views poverty wholistically (the whole person) that includes spiritual, physical, cognitive, emotional, social and financial well-being. NETworX Catawba engages the community in helping move individuals and families out of poverty and addresses solutions to poverty.

The first step in NETworX curriculum is the participation in the 12-week community meetings. The areas of exploration include wellness, cultural differences, trauma and much more. Through analysis, the goals are to examine resilience, healing, resource-building and healthy relationships.

To become an active participant in NETworX Catawba, contact Ruth Trott, 828-323-7916 or email to rtrott@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer throughout the ministry, send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.

GHCCM is dependent on grants and financial contributions to continue offering the wide range of support to its neighbors who are most vulnerable. During the current pandemic, more people in the community are facing unemployment. It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis. For the hours of operation, ministries offered and to make a donation, visit the website at www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org.