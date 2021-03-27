Coordinator announced for NETworX Catawba ministry

HICKORY — Ruth Javier-Trott is the new coordinator of NETworX Catawba, a ministry of Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry.
NETworX Catawba is defined as “an intentional community where people from all walks of life come together to build relationships with the goal of sharing personal growth together.” NETworX Catawba, in association with NETworX USA, follows the philosophy that “it is through friendship and journeying together that transformation for all our lives and our community will occur.” NETworX Catawba has been a ministry of GHCCM for more than five years.
Trott comes to GHCCM with an extensive background. Being part of a military family, Trott has moved frequently across the United States, Latin America and Europe. She attended Northwest Florida State College in Pensacola, Florida. She completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Technology Design at the Technological University of the Panama Canal. She is pursuing a master’s degree at Appalachian State University.
A resident of Catawba County for nearly 20 years, Trott has worn many hats in the community as a humanitarian leader. While she was working at the Department of Social Services, she became aware of the changing and ever-growing Hispanic population in the area, as well as a huge gap in communication. Therefore, she joined the Centro Latino’s board of directors around 2005, and in 2015 she became its client services and community outreach director.
She states that “I am the happiest when I am helping and linking members of the community to the wide variety of resources our agencies provide. My motivation is the love of humanity. It gives me joy. I have found that in helping others, I also help myself.”
Trott’s responsibilities include exploring a variety of locations within the community to establish multiple small group intentional communities. At each location, there will be a trained community facilitator (navigator).
As explained by the Rev. Kathy Wood, executive director GHCCM, “The ministry is currently looking for facilitators/navigators who are genuine, authentic, passionate about building relationships, comfortable with the uncomfortable, non-judgmental, and willing to share their own vulnerabilities. Each intentional community will be a small group with no more than 10-12 participants. As we follow the CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID, virtual meetings are available.”
As part of the growth and expansion of NETworX Catawba, Trott will be NETworX navigator for the first bilingual and multicultural initiative in the area. The first cohort meeting is scheduled for March 31 at 3 p.m. at the Whole Life Center.
The locations for the intentional communities are determined as GHCCM discovers groups of individuals and families who have a desire to move toward self-reliance, social well-being, and economic stability.
Lily Moody, GHCCM assistant executive director and director of the Whole Life Center, explains, “As the intentional community joins together in a safe and accepting environment, we build bridges over societal barriers like class, race, sexual orientation, gender and age. Through having an advocate for each other, respect for our neighbor, and trust in one another true transformation occurs. The transformational ministry sees each of our neighbors as unique individuals with unique needs.”
The purpose of NETworX Catawba is to engage and build trusting relationships in the community. The ministry views poverty wholistically (the whole person) that includes spiritual, physical, cognitive, emotional, social and financial well-being. NETworX Catawba engages the community in helping move individuals and families out of poverty and addresses solutions to poverty.
The first step in NETworX curriculum is the participation in the 12-week community meetings. The areas of exploration include wellness, cultural differences, trauma and much more. Through analysis, the goals are to examine resilience, healing, resource-building and healthy relationships.
To become an active participant in NETworX Catawba, contact Ruth Trott, 828-323-7916 or email to rtrott@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer throughout the ministry, send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.
GHCCM is dependent on grants and financial contributions to continue offering the wide range of support to its neighbors who are most vulnerable. During the current pandemic, more people in the community are facing unemployment. It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis. For the hours of operation, ministries offered and to make a donation, visit the website at www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org.