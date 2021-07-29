Cooper: Wear a mask indoors, vaccinated or not

Masks are now recommended in public places for vaccinated and unvaccinated people in North Carolina but not required, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

The governor’s new executive order falls in line with recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state previously said vaccinated people did not need to wear masks.

Masks are recommended indoors at public places in areas of high or substantial COVID-19 transmission, Cooper said. Catawba, Burke and Alexander counties are considered to have high transmission, according to the CDC. Caldwell County is considered to have substantial transmission.

North Carolina officials also recommended all students and staff in K-12 schools should wear masks. Last week, Cooper announced a recommendation for K-8 students and staff to wear masks. The new guidance is not a mandate.

The recommendation follows the state’s rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Cooper said. North Carolina saw 3,268 new cases reported on Thursday, the highest number of cases in 24 hours since February, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said during a press conference.

