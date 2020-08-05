Cooksville fire tanker totaled in Monday crash

A Cooksville Volunteer Fire Department tanker truck was destroyed after overturning following a collision with a log truck on N.C. 10 Monday evening.

"As the log truck began to slow for the emergency vehicle, the fire truck lost control, ran off the road to the left, overcorrected, struck the log truck along with several of the extended logs and then overturned.” according to a statement from Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger.

Fire Lt. Dennis Price said the tanker truck was en route to a fire at a camper.

Earnest McSwain Jr., driver of the fire truck, suffered minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital. Log truck driver Noah Quarnstrom, 36, of Rutherfordton, was uninjured.

Swagger said no citations had been issued as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Price said the truck was “a total loss.”

“There’s no repair (that can be done) to that truck,” Price said.

Price he was uncertain about the exact replacement cost but estimated it would be at least $200,000.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

